LAKE COUNTY — As new residents move into Lake County, food banks throughout are requesting new volunteers to help with their operations. The food bank in St. Ignatius has a population of volunteers that is beginning to age, and as a result have less availability to help. “Most of us are in our mid-70s. We’ve been doing this for a while,” said Heidi Riddle of the Mission Valley Food Bank. With new neighbors moving in more often, she’s hoping to see some new faces ready to help.

7 DAYS AGO