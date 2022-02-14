ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former UGA standout leads Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl victory

By Lauren Young
wfxg.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (WFXG) - Matthew Stafford's Rams were down 20-16 late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI when the quarterback and former University of Georgia Bulldog made a 1-yard completion to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who was waiting in the endzone. That touchdown, with under a minute and a...

www.wfxg.com

Related
ClutchPoints

The reason Rams’ Aaron Donald, not Cooper Kupp, deserved to win Super Bowl 56 MVP

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high as the new team to beat in the NFL after their thrilling Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams’ lethal combination of depth and talent on both sides of the ball is what sealed the win for them. While All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp put forth an outstanding performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to come away with Super Bowl MVP honors, the prestigious award actually should have gone to defensive standout Aaron Donald.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
lineups.com

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl 56 MVP Odds

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium. The Rams, playing in their home stadium are a 4.5-point favorite with their money line at -200. For historical perspective, here are the top receiving performance by a Rams receiver in each of their Super Bowl appearances. The Rams were a 10-point underdog to the Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, losing 31-19. In the loss Los Angeles wide receiver, Billy Waddy had three receptions for 75 yards. In their next Super Bowl appearance (as the St. Louis Rams), they entered Super Bowl XXXIV as a seven-point favorite over the Tennessee Titans. The Rams Torry Holt had seven catches for 109 yards and one touchdown, while Isaac Bruce had six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown as the Rams captured their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history, 23-16. The franchise played in its third Super Bowl against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXVI, losing 20-17. Az-Zahir Hakim led the club in receiving with five catches for 90 yards in the loss. In their fourth Super Bowl appearance, the Rams back in Los Angeles were a two-point underdog to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Brandon Cooks led the team in receiving with eight catches for 120 yards in the 13-3 loss.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Matt Stafford's Late TD to Cooper Kupp Propels Rams to Super Bowl LVI Victory

The Los Angeles Rams overcame two turnovers and the second-quarter loss of Odell Beckham Jr. to outlast the Bengals on Sunday and capture Super Bowl LVI. Matt Stafford, whom the franchised traded for this past offseason in order to increase its chances at securing the Lombardi Trophy, led a fourth-quarter comeback at SoFi Stadium in a victory that'll do a lot for his, Sean McVay and Aaron Donald's legacies.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
NFL
The Spun

7 Rams Players Ruled Inactive For Super Bowl 56

Unfortunately for seven members of the Rams roster, they won’t be able to participate in their team’s biggest game of the year. Ahead of Sunday’s kickoff, the Daily News‘ Kevin Modesti reported LA’s Super Bowl inactives. “Inactive for the Rams today,” Modesti tweeted. “QB Bryce...
NFL

