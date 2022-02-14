ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia's 'Silent Killer' Kilo-Class Submarine Moving Toward Black Sea As War Tensions Mount

By Meera Suresh
 2 days ago
As Russia's troop buildup on the Ukraine border enters a dangerous stage, reports emerge that a Russian Kilo-class submarine has crossed the Bosphorus strait, toward the Black Sea. The extremely silent and improved submarine Rostov-na-Donu (Project 636.3) has crossed the 30-km-long strait from Turkey's inland Sea of Marmara and...

