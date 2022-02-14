Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2022 Coaching Staff

In 2021, when Didi Gregorius spent so much time on the injured list for pseudogout, the team was put in a tough place. They didn’t really have much depth in the minors that was ready to contribute at the big league level, their top prospect at the position was still a year away and their major league bench options were “shortstops” in name only. Forced to choose, the team gave Nick Maton a shot at the job, but Joe Girardi’s allergy to using younger players to which the only cure is a steady diet of “professional hitter veterans” meant Maton had a short leash. When he wasn’t able to convince the team, they were then forced to try out Ronald Torreyes at the spot. All he was able to give the team was a 68 wRC+ and an OPS that barely broke .630.

