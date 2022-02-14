ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Brewers Announce Sounds 2022 Coaching Staff

By Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rick Sweet Returns as Manager with Club for Third Overall Season. The Milwaukee Brewers announced today the Nashville Sounds coaching staff for the 2022 season. The staff will be led by Manager Rick Sweet who will be in his third overall season (second consecutive) as skipper of the Sounds....

rutherfordsource.com

