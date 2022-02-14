Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot

West Ham host Newcastle at the London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium) with both teams needing a win for very different reasons. David Moyes’ Hammers are hanging in there in the top four battle, as West Ham fought back to draw 2-2 at Leicester City last time out. Scrutiny continues to grow over the way the east London club have handled the situation with Kurt Zouma after he was filmed kicking and hitting his pet cat. The French defender pulled out of the starting lineup against Leicester as he felt sick during the warm-up and Zouma has been fined by the Hammers but not suspended, while sponsors have pulled out of deals with the club and Zouma. On the pitch, Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice continue to lead West Ham’s charge as the former has been in sensational form with seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO