INGLEWOOD, Calif. — For the people of Southeast Ohio, where poverty lives among them, the wait to watch their Joey Burrow in Super Bowl 2022 felt interminable. “I talked to so many fans today that were like, ‘Man, I’m gonna have to find some nerve pills,’ or I’m gonna double down on my blood pressure medicine tomorrow,” a man named Travis Brand was saying on Saturday evening.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO