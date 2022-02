AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another person is injured after a fiery crash near the Austin airport Tuesday morning. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, when first responders arrived, they found one vehicle on fire and another vehicle crashed into a building. The crash happened in the 9100 block of US 183. That's at McKenzie Road, south of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

