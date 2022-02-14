ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

These diabetes drugs may protect you from heart attack, stroke

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QPpbO_0eDoFLi200
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from King’s College London, researchers linked two types of less-often prescribed diabetes drugs with lower chances of potentially fatal heart problems—including heart attack, heart failure and stroke—in people with type 2 diabetes.

Different medications are available to people with type 2 diabetes, all of which work in different ways to lower blood glucose levels.

The team looked at two newer types of medication called SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs).

They compared the risk of serious heart or stroke problems in people with type 2 diabetes when using the newer diabetes treatments to the risk in people using more traditional therapies, such as metformin and sulphonylureas.

The researchers showed the odds of developing heart failure was 51 percent lower for people using SGLT2 inhibitors, 18 percent lower for GLP-1RAs users and 57 percent lower for people using both drugs.

The odds of having a heart attack or stroke were 18 percent lower for SGLT2 inhibitors, 7 percent lower for GLP-1RAs, and 30 percent lower for them given in combination.

Though SGLT2 inhibitors have been licensed since 2012, and GLP-1RA therapies since 2005, doctors routinely prescribe more traditional therapies for diabetes management which either have neutral or modest effects on reducing the risk of heart problems.

This new study focused on people with a lower risk, who make up two-thirds of people with type 2 diabetes.

The team says the good news is that SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1RA drugs not only control diabetes but also reduce the risk of developing serious cardiovascular events such as heart attack or stroke.

And that could save thousands of lives every year—not to mention the avoidance of chronic illness in those who survive heart attacks and strokes.

The protective effect of these two types of medication can be seen as soon as patients start to receive them—the longer they take them, the greater the protection.

If you care about heart attack, please read studies that aspirin is effective for preventing recurrent heart attacks and strokes, and how high-protein diets could increase heart attack risk.

For more information about stroke, please see recent studies about small surgery can prevent strokes in people with heart issues, and cases showing that her heart ‘looked like Swiss cheese’ after stroke at 29.

The study is published in Diabetes Care and was conducted by Professor Darren Ashcroft et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Drug that ‘scoops up’ cholesterol may cut dementia risk after stroke

Researchers have discovered a potential treatment to reduce the risk of post-stroke dementia, which may be influenced by the immune response to dead brain tissue left in the wake of a stroke, according to a study. The research team investigated cyclodextrin, which is FDA-approved for use as an ingredient in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Drugs#Diabetes Management#Diabetes Care#King S College London#Glp 1ras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

Can oatmeal help reverse heart disease?

The previous study shows that people could improve their heart health and brain function by changing their diet. Researchers found that by eating more plant-based food such as berries and green leafy vegetables while limiting consumption of foods high in saturated fat and animal products, people can slow down heart failure (HF).
HEALTH
Times Leader

To Your Health: Risk factors and warning signs of heart attack

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Every 43 seconds, an American has a heart attack. Yet not all heart attacks are the same. We think of them as dramatic, chest-clutching events that take us straight to the emergency room. And that’s a problem because, sometimes, the signs of a heart attack are much subtler.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

What to eat for stroke prevention

An ischemic stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die in minutes. A stroke is a medical emergency, and prompt treatment is crucial. Early action can reduce brain damage and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How are hypertension, heart disease, and stroke connected?

States that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News4Jax.com

Protect your heart from these dangerous heart health myths

February is not only about flowers and chocolate, but it is also American Heart Month. Ivanhoe has the heart health myths you should know to protect your heart this valentine. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, globally. In the U.S., someone dies from heart disease every 36 seconds.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

How to manage diabetes effectively

Diabetes affects nearly 1 in 10 adults in the U.S., of these millions, more than 90% have Type 2 diabetes. Controlling blood sugar and glycosylated hemoglobin levels ― or HbA1c, which is sometimes referred to as A1C ― is key to diabetes management and necessary to prevent its immediate and long-term complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy