EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing new

Runner Sha’Carri Richardson is speaking out after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was allowed to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics despite reportedly testing positive for Trimetazidine, a drug used to treat chest pain. The World Anti-Doping Agency lists trimetazidine as a prohibited metabolic modulator that could potentially function as a stimulant.
“Can we get a solid answer on the difference [between] her situation and mine?” Richardson tweeted. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”
Last year, Richardson was dropped from Team U.S.A. for...
Comments / 0