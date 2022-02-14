Industrial Boho Wedding in Lakeland Florida

When they met, Jamark was buying a property and Tiffany was the realtor. They had no idea they were closing the deal on a lifelong love connection. They went into wedding planning during COVID with the mindset that they could plan a small and intimate wedding that was fabulous, and their backyard wedding exceeded their expectation. Modern geometric shapes, reflective silver elements, modern pampas grass, and lion motifs (an animal that holds a lot of symbolism for Jamark) helped transform their backyard into an exotic hideaway. Tiffany was regal in her custom-made gown that beautifully accentuated her lovely baby bump. As they watched their guests dance the night away under the stars, Tiffany and Jamark knew that having an intimate wedding was the perfect decision.

WESTON, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO