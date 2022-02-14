ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: UBS Upgrades Sensata Technologies (ST) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

UBS analyst Christopher Snyder upgraded Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekaukas upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $191.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Credit Suisse Upgrades Volaris (VLRS) to Outperform

Credit Suisse analyst Alejandro Zamacona Urquiza upgraded Volaris (NYSE: VLRS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating on Alteryx (AYX), Sees Stock as Materially Undervalued and as a Buying Opportunity

William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek reiterated an Outperform rating and {REMOVEPT} price target on Alteryx (NYSE: AYX)The analyst quotes: "Alteryx’s ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (AXACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AXACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) PT Raised to $35 at Northland Capital Markets

Northland Capital Markets analyst Gus Richards raised the price target on PDF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) to $35.00 (from $31.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) Increases Dividend to $0.29; Resumes $400M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.29 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022. The increase in the dividend from $0.27 to $0.29 per share represents a seven percent increase to the Company’s quarterly dividend.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

3 Concerns Keeping Large Investors Away From Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) - Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated an Outperform rating and $350.00 price target on Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Upstart (UPST) Shares Surge 26% on 'Impressive' Results and Outlook, Announced $400 Million Buybacks; Analysts See Robust Demand

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) surged more than 25% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 2021 results and issued an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Masimo Corp. (MASI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar downgraded Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades ViacomCBS (VIAC) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich downgraded ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Teradyne (TER) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10% to $0.11; Plans to Buyback $750M in Stock This Year

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.10. The dividend will be payable on March 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of February 17, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.3 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Offers Q1 and FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.18, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $222.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. GUIDANCE:. ZoomInfo Technologies...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Palatin Technologies (PTN) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.04), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $322 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $240 thousand.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Tops Q4 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.38. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.45 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) To Acquire Linode

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Linode, one of the easiest-to-use and most trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform providers.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Downgrades NiSource (NI) to Neutral

UBS analyst Aga Zmigrodzka downgraded NiSource (NYSE: NI) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Upgrades AMD (AMD) to Buy (1)

Daiwa Securities analyst Louis Miscioscia upgraded AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) from Outperform (2) to Buy (1) with a price target of $150.00 (from $140.00). The analyst comments "AMD reported 4Q21 on 2/1. Revenue of $4.83b was up a strong 48.8%, beating the street at $4.52b, or by $306m and above the high end of the prior range of $4.4b-$4.6b. EPS of $0.92 (all numbers Non-GAAP and y/y), was 16c above the street’s $0.76. Gross margin of 50.3% was up 553bp and 77bp above guidance. The positive results were driven by high demand across the board, being AMD’s notebook (NB) CPUs, EPYC server processors and Radeon GPUs. On Xilinx acquisition, China has approved, the deal should close in 1Q22. With AMD’s prospects looking good for 2022/2023, and the recent share price decline, we move to a 1-Buy rating, from a 2-Outperform."
STOCKS

