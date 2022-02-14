ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Pakistan letting India deliver wheat to hungry Afghanistan

By Munir Ahmed 
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISLAMABAD — Pakistan is allowing nuclear rival India to deliver tons of wheat to Afghans struggling through intensifying food shortages, two Foreign Ministry officials said Monday. Under a deal with New Delhi, dozens of trucks from Afghanistan will be allowed to collect wheat from India by way of...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Taliban kidnap nine Westerners including ex-BBC journalist Andrew North, says former Afghan vice-president

The Taliban have kidnapped nine Westerners, including the former BBC journalist Andrew North, Afghanistan’s former vice-president Amrullah Saleh has claimed. Andrew North is believed to be working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said: “Two journalists with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. “We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”Amrulla Saleh initially made the claims on Twitter, writing: “Due to no media, no reporting by citizens and a suffocating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Wheat#Afghans#Foreign Ministry#Indian#Pakistani#Iranian
AFP

'My heart and body shake': Afghan women defy Taliban

One after the other, quickly, carefully, keeping their heads down, a group of Afghan women step into a small Kabul apartment block -- risking their lives as a nascent resistance against the Taliban.  There have been small, scattered protests by women in other Afghan cities, including Bamiyan, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif. 
ADVOCACY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

From Kabul to Pancake Court: Afghan evacuee children bond online over Ivy and Bean books

After learning about the pain and hardship experienced by Afghan evacuee children, Aleena Turekian, 12, thought of a perfect escape for them that would also provide an opportunity to learn some English: The fictional world of Pancake Court. Since November, Aleena, a seventh-grader in Washington, D.C., has moderated a weekly...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Qatar
CBS News

Afghans protest U.S. order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

Demonstrators in Afghanistan's capital Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America's 9/11 victims — saying the money belongs to Afghans. Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for...
PROTESTS
charlottenews.net

Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan Seen as 'Rude Awakening' for Pakistan

Islamabad - Observers saw the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan last year as a strategic victory for neighboring Pakistan after years of frosty relations between Islamabad and the Western-backed government in Kabul that collapsed last August. Security concerns along the two nations' border have since complicated the picture. Many Pakistanis celebrated...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Five Pakistan Soldiers Killed in Attack From Afghanistan, Military Says

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five Pakistani soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the Pakistan military said, the second such attack since Taliban militants took over Kabul in August. The army said it retaliated, causing heavy...
MILITARY
The Independent

Fears Afghans in ‘desperate need’ will miss out as one-third of resettlement places filled by people already in UK

A third of the places promised to rehome Afghans fleeing the Taliban in the UK have been given to people who were already in Britain – prompting fears that many still in Afghanistan will no longer be able to reach safety.The Home Office has exceeded its target of resettling 5,000 people in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) after just one month, after it decided to offer places to people who had already been evacuated to the UK, including relatives of British nationals.Charities warn this leaves “limited space” under the scheme to help thousands of Afghans...
U.K.
Washington Times

UN: Foreign journalists, Afghan staff detained by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban have detained two foreign journalists on assignment with the U.N. refugee agency and a number of its Afghan staff working in the country’s capital, UNHCR said Friday. The development in Kabul comes as President Joe Biden was expected to issue an executive order...
WORLD
omahanews.net

India hopes to have long-lasting cooperation with Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 6 (ANI): India would like to have long-lasting cooperation with Afghanistan by increasing its aid. India has earmarked USD 26.7 million to Afghanistan, keeping a continuing focus on its people, without recognizing, like the rest of the world community, the Taliban regime, as noted by Khaama Press Agency.
INDIA
atlantanews.net

Should India be alarmed by strengthening of China-Pakistan ties

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan traveled to Beijing on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. He also since met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to sign a number of business deals to cement what is called "phase two" of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a significant aspect of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy