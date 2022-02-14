State’s Attorney Glasgow Delivers Over 2300 Valentines Made by Local Children for Will County Veterans Through “Valentines for Veterans” Initiative
Standing (left to right): Jack Picciolo, Will County VAC President; Gabriella Burns, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans; Donna Morsovillo, Operation Welcome You Home, Erik Papineau, Will County VAC Veterans Service Officer; Mae Ayaz, Aurora University/AllenForce intern; Donna Sebok, AllenForce; Kristi McNichol, Will County VAV Superintendent. Seated: State’s Attorney James Glasgow with...www.wjol.com
