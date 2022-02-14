ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

State’s Attorney Glasgow Delivers Over 2300 Valentines Made by Local Children for Will County Veterans Through “Valentines for Veterans” Initiative

wjol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStanding (left to right): Jack Picciolo, Will County VAC President; Gabriella Burns, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans; Donna Morsovillo, Operation Welcome You Home, Erik Papineau, Will County VAC Veterans Service Officer; Mae Ayaz, Aurora University/AllenForce intern; Donna Sebok, AllenForce; Kristi McNichol, Will County VAV Superintendent. Seated: State’s Attorney James Glasgow with...

www.wjol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

What to know about accounting firm Mazars' move to back away from Trump

(CNN) — Mazars USA, the accounting firm that former President Donald Trump and his businesses have used for years, cut ties with him in stunning fashion, declaring it could no longer vouch for the financial statements it has complied over the past decade. The February 9 letter was disclosed...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Society
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Will County, IL
Government
County
Will County, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Frankfort, IL
Will County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
CBS News

CNN executive Allison Gollust resigns after investigation found she violated company policies, CNN says

Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, resigned on Tuesday after an investigation found she violated the company's policies, WarnerMedia confirmed. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned over an undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague, later reported to be Gollust. WarnerMedia said in a statement...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Attorneys#Homelessness#Valentines#State#Operation Welcome#The Will County Vac

Comments / 0

Community Policy