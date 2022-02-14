WATCH: Hubbell/Donohue skate to Janet Jackson for rhythm dance
U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed third in the rhythm dance, skating to this Janet Jackson medley program.
U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed third in the rhythm dance, skating to this Janet Jackson medley program.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0