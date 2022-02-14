WATCH: Hubbell/Donohue skate to Janet Jackson for rhythm dance

As Janet Jackson’s life takes center stage in a new documentary, learn about the men who have been married to the iconic superstar. Janet Jackson, 55, is opening up like never before in her new Lifetime and A&E documentary. Janet, which premieres Friday (Jan. 28), features the iconic singer, actress, and dancer getting candid about her professional and personal life. One of the topics Janet discusses is her marriages. She’s been married three times, and all three relationships failed to last long-term. As the world learns more about Janet Jackson, here’s what to know about the three men who have called the multi-talented superstar their wife.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 18 DAYS AGO