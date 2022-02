If the Atlanta Hawks (27-30) are going to make a final push en route to the postseason, they are going to need more efforts from Trae Young like the one they got on Tuesday in the 124-116 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The victory keeps them a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the final play-in spot and one game back of the Charlotte Hornets for ninth.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO