ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Scientists build shape-shifting drone that morphs from land to air vehicle using liquid metal

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V90UV_0eDoAv5300

Scientists have built a shape-shifting robotic drone that transforms from a ground vehicle to a quadcopter, an advance that may lead to novel machines that can perform diverse functions under different conditions and self-heal after being damaged.

The researchers from Virginia Tech in the US first developed a multifunctional material that could change shape, hold the shape, and return to the original configuration, and to do this over many cycles.

“One of the challenges was to create a material that was soft enough to dramatically change shape, yet rigid enough to create adaptable machines that can perform different functions,” Michael Bartlett, assistant professor in mechanical engineering , said in a statement.

The scientists then turned to the Japanese art of kirigami, which involves making shapes out of paper by cutting, to create a structure that could be morphed.

Then they developed an endoskeleton made of a low melting point alloy (LMPA) embedded inside a rubber skin.

When a metal is stretched too far, it becomes permanently bent, cracked, or stretched into a fixed, unusable shape, however, the special liquid metal embedded in rubber could turn this typical failure mechanism into a strength, researchers say.

This composite, when stretched holds a desired shape rapidly, a feature which is perfect for soft morphing materials that can become instantly load bearing.

To return the structure back to its original shape, the team incorporated soft, tendril-like heaters next to the alloy mesh that cause the metal to be converted to a liquid at 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit).

The composite’s elastomer skin keeps the melted metal contained, and at the same time it also pulls the material back into the original shape.

This reverses the stretching and gives the soft material “reversible plasticity,” researchers say, adding that returns to the original structure after the composite cools.

“These composites have a metal endoskeleton embedded into a rubber with soft heaters, where the kirigami-inspired cuts define an array of metal beams. These cuts combined with the unique properties of the materials were really important to morph, fix into shape rapidly, then return to the original shape,” study co-author and graduate student Dohgyu Hwang said.

Using this kirigami-inspired alloy design, researchers could create complex shapes, from cylinders to balls to the bumpy shape of the bottom of a pepper.

They say the material could change shape very quickly, in some cases under one-tenth of a second, and it could also be healed multiple times by melting and reforming the metal endoskeleton if the composite broke.

Applying the new material with onboard power, control, and motors, the team created a functional drone that autonomously morphs from a ground to air vehicle.

Researchers also created a small, deployable submarine that could retrieve objects from an aquarium by scraping the belly of the sub along the bottom.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this material presents for multifunctional robots. These composites are strong enough to withstand the forces from motors or propulsion systems, yet can readily shape morph, which allows machines to adapt to their environment,” said Edward J. Barron, another graduate student and co-author of the study.

“We demonstrate this material through integration with onboard control, motors, and power to create a soft robotic morphing drone, which autonomously transforms from a ground to air vehicle and an underwater morphing machine, which can be reversibly deployed to collect cargo,” the scientists wrote in the study.

Comments / 5

Related
Interesting Engineering

Scientists revealed 4 colors to wear to avoid mosquito bites

A study revealed a new way to keep, mosquitoes, one of the deadliest threats in the world, away. A group of scientists from the Unversity of Washington has found out that mosquitoes are usually flying towards specific colors such as red, orange, black, and cyan, after detecting a telltale gas from our breaths. And the little creatures often ignore colors like green, purple, blue, and white.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morphing#Liquid Metal#Design#Japanese#Lmpa#Virginiatech
The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
Phys.org

Scientists discover a mysterious transition in an electronic crystal

When temperature changes, many materials undergo a phase transition, such as liquid water to ice, or a metal to a superconductor. Sometimes, a so-called hysteresis loop accompanies such a phase change, so that the transition temperatures are different depending on whether the material is cooled down or warmed up. In...
PHYSICS
IFLScience

New Type Of Star Covered In Carbon And Oxygen Discovered By Astronomers

Astronomers have discovered a new type of star that is utterly puzzling. The stars are covered in oxygen and carbon instead of having a surface made of hydrogen and helium. Astronomers think that they may be the end product of a peculiar and rare stellar collision. To understand why this...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Underwater Productivity Drones

The Qysea FiFish V6 Expert underwater drone is a powerful piece of equipment for use in a variety of scenarios to offer operators with access to impressive capabilities when it comes to professional or hobby needs. The underwater drone has been announced by the China-based brand as a six-thruster solution that is capable of operating in a 360-degree manner at a maximum depth of 100-meters. The unit is paired with a 4K camera lens that is supported by an LED spotlight that will provide clear views of underwater environments.
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

Rolling in the deep—3D printing parts for marine instruments

3D printed parts are now commonplace in end-use applications, but not all are used in as exacting an environment like the ones used by Planet Ocean, based in Camberley, UK. Planet Ocean is a specialist in the provision of high-quality, marine scientific instruments for research, survey, naval, and operations support. The company represents some of the world’s foremost manufacturers of oceanographic and marine meteorological equipment covering a wide spectrum of disciplines from radar wave measuring systems, to seabed assessment systems, and autonomous underwater and surface vehicles. ecoSUB Robotics — a company spun out of Planet Ocean to engage in the design and manufacture of underwater vehicles — regularly uses 3DPPRINTUK as a supplier for a number of key 3D printed parts. These 3D printed components have to operate in saltwater, in very low temperatures, and under extreme pressure some 2,500 m below sea level, while at the same time remaining water-tight and intact.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

The Independent

503K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy