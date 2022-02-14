ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Police seek Little Flower runaway

By Denise Civiletti
 2 days ago
The Riverhead Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Autumn Tucker, age 14, who is missing from Little Flower Children’s Service in Wading River. Autumn left the Little Flower Children’s Services campus in Wading River, on Saturday at approximately 5:40...

