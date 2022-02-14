Police seek Little Flower runaway

On January 22, the Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 held its annual installation officers and dinner at the Birchwood Restaurant. The following officers were installed: Captain Ed Aube, 1st Lt. Robert Doyle, 2nd Lt. David White, Secretary Jeffrey McCarthy, Assistant Secretary Ex Captain Paul Sparrow, Treasurer Ex Captain Bill Sanok and Assistant Treasurer Ex Captain Joe Goetz, Sr. The Company honored the top five responders of the company: Marcel LeCann, Joel Domow, Ex Captain Paul Sparrow, Darek Andruszkiewicz and Ex Captain Phil Kenter. Two five-year service awards were given to Jeff McCarthy and Niles Patel, a 25-year service award was given to Ex Captain Joe Goetz, Sr. and a 60-year service award was given to Tim Griffing. Congratulations to all those who received awards for their dedication and service to the company. It was Captain Ed Aube’s birthday and a birthday cake was made for him to celebrate his special day and of course with a round of singing happy birthday. The Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 will be celebrating their 100th anniversary this year!

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO