Bennifer’s in the house! The A-list couple popped up on live TV in the audience at Super Bowl LVI, and J.Lo even did a quick dance move in the moment. Of course Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are at the Super Bowl! The lovebirds popped up during the big game’s TV broadcast on NBC shortly before the end of the second half. As commentators noted the star-studded lineup of celebs in attendance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, were shown from their box seats watching the Rams take on the Bengals.

