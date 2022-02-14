February 2022 Equipment Market Outlook

Small tractors continue leading strong equipment market. A large farm equipment dealership is seeing ag tractor sales remain strong. Cody Hatcher, Small Ag Sales Manager for Sloan Implement tells Brownfield they’re seeing the most growth in the under-40 horsepower market and especially the under-25 horsepower market. “Typically, we’ve got, you know, more sales in that February-March time frame and I think we may be seeing those a little bit earlier just because people know kind of where the inventory levels are. They’re not quite where they should be, so they’re, you know, purchasing units a little bit earlier than they typically would have in a normal year.”

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO