ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Pedal pushers: Kindergarten students participate in All Kids Bike

By Charles County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HII0g_0eDoADgR00

You crawl before you walk, walk before you run, glide before you pedal. Kindergarten students at William A. Diggs and William B. Wade elementary schools are learning to ride bikes through an eight-week All Kids Bike program during physical education class. And there’s not a training wheel in sight. Instead, students use balance bikes, a two-wheel bike with no pedals. Designed to teach balance, the bikes are powered by the child using their feet to advance. Once they gain a bit of speed, they lift their feet and glide. If they can glide for a while without falling, pedals can be put on the bike and the kids never look back.

“If you think about riding a bike, the hardest part is just holding it up and not falling side to side,” Kellee Shoemaker, PE teacher at Wade, said. Each student goes at their own pace. “Some students may stay on the balance bike for all eight weeks, some get pedals after a few classes,” she said.

“Learning how to ride a bike provides an opportunity to implement skills such as balance, speed and pathways in a different but highly effective way,” Matt Golonka, content specialist for health and physical education, said. “Teaching the skill of bike riding, while teaching the necessary safety precautions along with it, will set our students up for success as they grow older.”

The program, which is overseen by Strider Bikes, is at schools in all 50 states — five of which are in Maryland, according to information provided by All Kids Bike. The All Kids Bike program is brought to schools through a fundraiser. The program — which comes with child-size balance bikes and helmets, pedal conversion kits, a balance bike and helmet for the teacher, along with lesson plans for eight weeks and support from All Kids Bike for five years — is $5,000.

When Shoemaker pitched the All Kids Bike program to Golonka and how the curriculum is tied to national and Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) PE standards, he was able to purchase two sets of equipment through grant funding for his department. Shoemaker and Alyssa Wheeler, PE teacher at Diggs, assisted in the grant rewriting process. Diggs and Wade are piloting the program and keeping data on the students’ progress. “Once we see success, hopefully more programs can be put in place at other schools,” Shoemaker said.

As easy as riding a bike

Skills learned through bike riding build confidence and foster a sense of independence. The experience can also be a humbling one. Students might think they know how to ride a bike but quickly realize they must focus. “It gives them confidence when they see they are getting better at something,” Shoemaker said. “I think students like to have something to work for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Es5zO_0eDoADgR00
William A. Diggs Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Alyssa Wheeler, left, makes sure Sofia Bonilla Sanchez’s helmet is on securely before a bike riding lesson.

Robert Crowley, a Wade fourth-grade teacher and parent of a child in kindergarten at the school, said his son rides bikes for fun at home and has a good time riding with his friends in PE. “I think it’s important for kids to learn how to ride a bike, so they have a different way to exercise,” Crowley said. “Having a variety of ways to stay healthy keeps us motivated to stay fit.”

He also likes knowing that young students are learning to ride a bike safely. “Not many kids around here can ride a bike safely without worrying about the cars driving by,” Crowley said.

Safety is paramount in the All Kids Bike curriculum. Each class starts with the proper way to wear a helmet. Then kids grab a bike — one with pedals if they know how to ride, or one without if they are still working on their balance while gliding. They know to keep their eyes up to watch ahead of them, and that everyone goes at their own pace. Don’t get frustrated if you fall off. You just get back up. Don’t get upset if a friend gets pedals and you don’t. Your day will come. Just keep practicing. A lesson can be simply gliding around the gym in a circle, weaving in and out of cones or other obstacle course-like activities. All the while, the teacher is watching to see who might be ready to get pedals.

During a recent class, Shoemaker called out to Hannah Powell, a kindergartener in Kelly Carlson’s class at Wade. “I think you’re ready to try pedals,” Shoemaker said. Powell traded her balance bike with K.J. Barry who rides dirt bikes afterschool and has been on pedals almost from Day 1. Balancing on the bike, Powell tentatively pedaled with Shoemaker letting go of the seat on the count of three. Within a minute, Powell was zipping around the gym, cheered on by instructional assistant Mylia Poole and the class.

“Riding a bike builds skills like balance,” Wheeler said. “But it also gives students confidence and a sense of independence and determination.”

Comments / 1

Related
impact601.com

Students at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts participate in Move to Learn

Teachers, students, and administrators at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts participated in the Move to Learn program on Tuesday, February 1. Larry Calhoun, who works with the Bower Foundation and the Mississippi State Department of Education, was on hand to present the program and its benefits. Move to Learn...
LAUREL, MS
journaltrib.com

Kindergarten students thrive despite stretched resources

Jessica Molenda and Lori Germundson lead small groups Friday morning. Central Elementary’s kindergarten class is the largest it’s been in years and may be a sign of things to come in future years. This year’s kindergarten class, split between Jessica Molenda and Lori Germundson’s classrooms, numbers 51 students,...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
KTVU FOX 2

UCSF developing tool to identify students who could be dyslexic in kindergarten, first grade

UCSF developing tool to identify students who could be dyslexic in kindergarten, first grade. A new tool is being developed at University of California San Francisco to help identify early signs that a student could be dyslexic. It's a digital platform based on neuroscience called Multitudes, and it will be available for free to all kindergarten and first-graders at public schools in California come fall of 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nisqually Valley News

Elementary Students Participate in YCS Kindness Week

Elementary students at Yelm Community Schools participated in the district’s annual Kindness Week as part of the international Great Kindness Challenge. The challenge provides people around the globe with lists featuring 50 suggested acts of kindness. Each elementary-aged kid in the district was given the list last week and directed to complete as many of the acts as possible.
YELM, WA
Times Daily

L.E. Willson students participate in "math boot camp"

SHEFFIELD — Educators used a military theme and encouraged children to wear camouflage for a "math boot camp" to help L.E. Willson Elementary School students prepare for Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program testing in April. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
SHEFFIELD, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Carlson
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Anne Arundel Board of Education to hold public workshop on readiness of students for kindergarten

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County will hold a public workshop next week to learn more from Superintendent George Arlotto and school system staff on the readiness of students for kindergarten. The workshop will cover a variety of aspects related to skills that enable children to successfully begin their school experience. This is […] The post Anne Arundel Board of Education to hold public workshop on readiness of students for kindergarten appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Teachers Build Bikes for Students

Teachers at the CREC University of Hartford Magnet School spent the day outside of the classroom. For a team-building exercise, they came together to build eight bicycles. "It has been a challenging year, but this has been a great change of pace and I think everyone is having fun and letting loose a little bit," said Tim Barber, principal of the school. "It's important."
HARTFORD, CT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Students can participate in I Love My School Library contest

The Maryland Association of School Librarians (MASL) is holding a contest for elementary and secondary students. Entries for the I Love My School Library contest are due by Feb. 28 and can be submitted in a variety of formats. For the contest, students can share what they love about their school library in the form […] The post Students can participate in I Love My School Library contest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Riverside Elementary students participate in pin trading ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — Third-grade students at Riverside Elementary School participated in the pin trading ceremony in honor of the Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15th. Nearly 80 third graders across four different classrooms at the elementary school traded their buttons during the ceremony. Students sent more than 90 letters to people...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedal Pushers#Kindergarten#Pedals#Kids Bike#Pe#Msde
cyclingutah.com

Littleton, CO Elementary School Receives Free Kids Biking Program

Littleton, CO – Damon Runyon Elementary School received a complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets, and curriculum from All Kids Bike. This program will help approximates 320 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years. The Strider Bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education...
LITTLETON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy