Top PC games to keep you busy this Valentine’s Day

By Rosario Blue
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s come up to that day again, the one where you tell that special someone – friend, family or lover – how much they mean to you. Yep, it's Valentine’s Day, but that doesn’t have to mean a break from gaming. There are more than enough great love stories, romantic experiences...

The Verge

The best Valentine’s Day sales happening now

Today is officially Valentine’s Day in the US, a day meant for expressing love and celebrating romance — or just eating a bunch of candy and chocolate. If you’re a sentimental procrastinator and in need of a last-minute gift, we have some great suggestions for you in our Valentine’s Day gift guide. We’ve also rounded up a wealth of last-minute ideas, which includes digital options and many gifts that are still available for in-store pickup. After all, at this point, anything is better than a bouquet from the gas station down the street.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Georgetown Voice

The Weekly List: Top five Mitski songs to help you cope with how lonely you are on Valentine’s Day

It is once again that time of year when teddy bears and chocolate and pink and red heart-shaped decorations begin manifesting their destiny across every inch of campus real estate, store aisle, and corner of the internet. All of a sudden, that cute guy in that finance club soft launches his girlfriend on Instagram, couples decide to assault everyone’s eyes with bold displays of PDA, and you start missing that guy you never dated. Yes, it’s the horrific national holiday known as Valentine’s Day. But fear not, single people–what better way to cope with the feeling that you may be forever alone than with the company of Mitski? Without further ado, here are the top five Mitski songs that will provide the perfect background music to your holiday-fueled existential spiral.
MUSIC
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports: How to take part in the Online Play Test

Nintendo Switch Sports was undoubtedly one of the bigger announcements from the most recent Nintendo Direct. The original Wii Sports is legendary at this point, making for one of the most beloved and accessible games of all time. The series is now ready to make the jump from Wii and...
TENNIS
Polygon

Ranking the Cookie Run: Kingdom characters by how ‘hot’ they are for Valentine’s Day

In the world of Cookie Run: Kingdom there is no shortage of sweeties. The free-to-play game, quite literally, is themed around sweet treats. The characters are based on cookies, and many of their designs are based on other desserts, like eclairs, cakes, and more. A huge part of what makes the game fun is unlocking new Cookies, in order to expand your kingdom. Each of them has different skills, which is good for a balanced team when you’re going on runs — plus they each have a unique look based on the kind of sweet they are.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Dying Light 2's first free DLC lets you assert your authority in style

Dying Light 2's first free DLC is available now, kicking off developer Techland's five-year post-launch support roadmap and letting players assert their zombie-slaying authority in style. The Authority skin pack will release in three installments over the coming days. The first installment is available now and includes a free Peacemakers-inspired...
VIDEO GAMES
MindBodyGreen

Looking For A New Valentine's Ritual? How To Pull Oracle Cards With Your Partner

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Valentine's Day happens just once a year, and if you are celebrating with a partner, it can be a great opportunity to get closer to them and show them how much they mean to you. Whether you're getting ready for your first Valentine's Day date, or you've been married for years, we all want to connect more deeply to our partners—and a great way to do so is with oracle card decks.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Xbox Series X Quick Resume is about to get even better

Microsoft is rolling out a new Xbox Series X/S Quick Resume update that promises to alleviate the biggest flaw with the time-saving feature. Alpha Xbox Insiders can now pin up to two games that are suspended in Quick Resume, which will prevent them from being automatically closed. If you’d like to pin another title, you’ll be prompted to choose which of the two games you have pinned to replace.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Battlefield 2042 player count drops below an awkward number

Battlefield 2042 hasn’t been having a good time. Bugs, glitches, and server issues have plagued DICE’s competitive military shooter since it launched last year, disappointing fans and quickly driving players from the game. Over the past few months, the number of active Battlefield 2042 players on PC has...
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Shop Smarter This Valentine’s Day: 10 Gifts For Every Budget

Ah Valentine’s Day, the Hallmark gift-iversary has returned once more and expectations are high this year. But as much as we’d love to make the ideal impression on that special someone, one simple fact remains – gift-giving is an expensive process. From roses and lingerie to chocolates and getaways, the best Valentine’s Day gifts aren’t exactly cost-effective and penny-pinching will get you nowhere in the romance stakes. Thankfully, there’s more than one way to get your money’s worth this Valentine’s Day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechRadar

Can a BioShock movie capture the experience of the games?

The big news that came to light today is that Netflix will be partnering with 2K’s parent company Take-Two to create a film set in the BioShock universe. If that idea sounds familiar it’s because there was talk of something similar over a decade ago with Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski, only to have it fall through somewhat unceremoniously.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

TikToker Deducts $1 From Fiancée’s Valentine’s Day Gift Amount Every Time She Yelled at Him

It's kind of hard to not be jaded by the commercialization of holidays that are supposed to represent wholesome and sincere feelings folks should have for one another. Like family members spending time with one another on Christmas is a beautiful sentiment, and you don't necessarily need a family of polar bears selling caramel-colored high fructose corn syrup sugar water in order to appreciate that.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets new tracks at last

Nintendo has finally announced new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. Released alongside the Nintendo Switch nearly five years ago, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has long been needing an update or a sequel. And, not one to go small, Nintendo today announced 48 new tracks are coming to the racing game.
THEATER & DANCE
TechRadar

N64 controller for Switch: everything you need to know

In the vast history of gaming controllers, the N64 sticks out like a sore thumb. Its oddball, three-pronged design was bizarre even for 1996, especially when stacked up against the relatively straightforward PlayStation controller. Still, the trident-like pad is thought back on fondly today, which is perhaps the reason Nintendo...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Can ASRock's mini-ITX AMD RX 6400 keep budget PC gaming alive?

AMD-exclusive board partner ASRock is working on a new RX 6400 graphics card, according to a new regulatory filing, though you likely won't see it on store shelves any time soon. In a newly published Eurasian Economic Commission filing dated February 1, 2022, and originally flagged on Twitter by Komachi_Ensaka,...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

TechRadar

