One Piece is setting the stage for Big Mom's real and true defeat with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As the Wano Country arc unfolded it soon became clear that Luffy and the others would not only be up against one Emperor with Kaido, but two Emperors at the same time as Big Mom made her way to the island following the events of the Whole Cake Island arc. While Luffy has been squarely focused on taking down Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, Big Mom has been tearing her way through the other floors.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO