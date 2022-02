Areas of blowing and drifting snow will limit visibility and make travel difficult this morning, the National Weather Service said in a statement. Travel may be hazardous. Due to blowing and drifting snow, Sound Avenue is impassable on the eastern end of Riverhead Town early this morning, according to Riverhead Police radio reports. Other roads, such as Herricks Lane, are similarly impacted and also blocked by stranded vehicles.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO