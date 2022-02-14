ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets point to a negative open on uncertainty surrounding Russia and Ukraine

By Bertha Coombs
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors continue to track the tensions between Russia and...

www.cnbc.com

Fox News

Russia, Ukraine conflict cannot have America sitting on the sidelines

America can’t sit this one out. Backed up by China, Putin has yanked fresh U.S. military forces into Europe. As months go by, the U.S. will be stretched thin covering NATO’s eastern flank plus the Pacific where China looms. Add in seven percent annual inflation, and it’s a huge cost in the defense budget.
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US stocks open lower, cooling off a day after broad rally

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, a day after a broad rally snapped a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in the early going Wednesday. Technology companies did worse than the rest of the market, dragging the Nasdaq down 1.1%. Investors are keeping a close eye on the Russian troop buildup around Ukraine, and they’ve also got the Federal Reserve in focus. In the afternoon the Fed will release minutes from its latest policy meeting last month. Investors will be watching for clues about the next steps in raising interest rates to fight inflation. Crude oil prices rose 1.6%.
New York Post

Russia FM says talks will continue as West’s Ukraine attack fears grow

​Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled on Monday that Moscow will continue negotiations over the security guarantees that Vladimir Putin is demanding from the US and its allies. Lavrov said during a meeting with the Russian president that Kremlin diplomats are willing “to listen to serious counterarguments.”. “We …...
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower investors monitor Ukraine, assess retail sales

Stocks traded slightly lower after the opening bell Wednesday as NATO's secretary-general said Russia was continuing its military buildup around Ukraine, in contrast with Russia's announcements that it was drawing down troops. Investors also weighed a stronger-than-expected rise in January retail sales and awaited the release Wednesday afternoon of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 58 points, or 0.2%, at 34,931, while the S&P 500 was off 14 points, or 0.3%, at 4,456. The Nasdaq Composite was down 110 points, or 0.8%, at 14,029.
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
FOXBusiness

Stocks slip on Russia-Ukraine tensions, oil hits $93 level

U.S. equity futures slipped Wednesday as NATO reported that Russia was not easing its military presence around Ukraine as conflicting signals continue to make headlines. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.2% after a solid rally Tuesday that helped the S&P 500 snap a three-day losing streak and added 2.5% to the Nasdaq Composite.
