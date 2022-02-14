ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government ‘explores’ cutting PPE waste with sheets made of recycled face masks

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Medical face masks could be recycled for use as curtains or bedsheets, the Government has said, as it “explores” ways to tackle Covid PPE waste.

Alongside plans to reuse the distinctive blue Type IIR face coverings, the Department for Health and Social Care is also considering how to use recycled materials in Covid testing kits.

The announcement by health minister Edward Argar comes after a study published last year found that more than 25,000 tonnes of plastic waste associated with the pandemic have entered the world’s oceans.

Mr Argar said: “NHS Test and Trace is exploring alternatives to current test devices which are safe, effective and made of predominantly recyclable or biodegradable materials.”

In response to a written question from Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Olney, Mr Argar also said the Government is looking at ways of recycling face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Health minister Edward Argar said the Government is looking at ways of tackling PPE waste (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA) (PA Media)

The minister said: “We are reviewing the potential of reusable Type IIR masks in acute settings, using existing laundry services to reduce the need for single-use products.

“These reusable Type IIR masks will be recycled into curtains, mattress covers or other products to contribute to the sustainable disposal of personal protective equipment and zero to landfill recycling programme.

“We plan to pilot reusable eye protection where the product can be recycled at the end of its life. We have recycled 22 million visors to make plastic containers, which can be used to store food items and will also be recyclable.”

Richmond Park MP Ms Olney had asked the Government what steps it is taking “to improve the recyclability” of Covid-19 testing equipment and used personal protective equipment.

She welcomed Mr Argar’s announcement, and said: “Many of my constituents raised concerns at the volume of plastic in testing kits and in particular disposable masks.

“This Government wasted £2 billion of taxpayers’ money on contracts for PPE that was so poor quality it couldn’t be used, so it is about time they cleaned up their act.”

Plastic pollution in the ocean (David Jones/PA) (PA Media)

A study carried out by Nanjing University, and published online by the journal PNAS in November 2021, found that eight million tonnes of pandemic-associated plastic waste had been generated globally.

The study showed that, of that waste, more than 25,000 tonnes had made its way into the ocean, most of it carried out to sea by rivers after being thrown away.

Of the total mismanaged plastic waste from the pandemic, the largest amount came from across Asia – 46% – with Europe generating the second highest amount, 24%.

Earlier this month, the Government revealed that nearly 10% of the 36.4 billion items of PPE it had acquired since January 2020 was identified as “potential excess” and was not being used.

In reply to a question from Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain about unwanted or unusable PPE, Mr Argar said: “The personal protective equipment programme has ordered over 36.4 billion items since March 2020.

“Of this, approximately 3.4 billion units are currently identified as potential excess stock. The estimated purchase price for those items is £2.2 billion.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sourcing Journal

Closing the Loop on Fashion Waste with Molecular Recycling

For a company that takes its recycling down to the molecular level, its programs think really big. Eastman, well-known for its “big circularity” and big impact savings with its Naia Renew spun fibers, recently announced it will invest up to $1 billion in a material-to-material molecular recycling facility in France. The initiative creates virgin-quality material with a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to heritage processes, and the investment would recycle enough plastic waste annually to fill France’s national football stadium 2.5 times over. In 2021, the company announced it would invest $250 million to build one of the largest material-to-material recycling...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 58

Man seeking cure for rare after effect of COVID-19

DALLAS (KTVT) -- You may have noticed that COVID-19 cases are dropping. But there are North Texans still experiencing strange after effects long after they should have recovered. Few of those lingering issues are more rare than what a Dallas man has been going through since last summer. Rob Mills...
DALLAS, WI
lifewire.com

New Galaxy Devices Are Made With Recycled Fishing Nets

Samsung plans to use recycled plastics from discarded fishing nets in its products, starting with its upcoming Galaxy devices. According to the announcement, Samsung has figured out a way to turn discarded ocean plastics—in this case, fishing nets—into a new material that it can use to build components for future devices. This is in keeping with Samsung's Galaxy for the Planet program, announced in August of 2021, which aims to improve its sustainability and minimize its environmental impact.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX43.com

Yes, the free N95 masks from the federal government are made in the US

In the coming weeks, millions of free N95 masks from the federal government will be distributed at thousands of pharmacies and health centers across the United States. This is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to protect Americans from the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. These N95 masks,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Design Taxi

These Stunning ‘Terrazzo’ Tiles Are Made From Recycled Eggshells

Walking around eggshells isn’t such a bad thing when they’re this gorgeous and sturdy while keeping waste out of landfills. The part of the egg that no one consumes has been turned into tiles by way of Nature Squared, a sustainable design firm that transforms natural waste—like seashells, bamboo, feathers, tobacco leaves, and more—into architectural materials. This time around, it has repurposed white eggshells from bakeries and kitchens in the Philippines to line walls at home.
ENVIRONMENT
Bowling Green Daily News

Waste hauling, recycling decisions delayed

Stan Reagan, coordinator of Warren County’s division for environmental planning and technical assistance, warned early on in the process of awarding new franchises for solid waste hauling and recycling that change was likely coming. As with many changes involving government services, this one is taking time. The county’s solid...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
