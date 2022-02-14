ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Pakistan allows India to deliver wheat to struggling Kabul

By MUNIR AHMED, Associated Press
bigcountryhomepage.com
 2 days ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is allowing nuclear rival India to deliver tons of wheat to Afghans struggling through intensifying food shortages, two Foreign Ministry officials said Monday. Under a deal with New Delhi, dozens of trucks from Afghanistan will be allowed to collect wheat from India by way...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

Taliban kidnap nine Westerners including ex-BBC journalist Andrew North, says former Afghan vice-president

The Taliban have kidnapped nine Westerners, including the former BBC journalist Andrew North, Afghanistan’s former vice-president Amrullah Saleh has claimed. Andrew North is believed to be working for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.The UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said: “Two journalists with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others. “We will make no further comment given the nature of the situation.”Amrulla Saleh initially made the claims on Twitter, writing: “Due to no media, no reporting by citizens and a suffocating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Taliban#Ap#Afghans#Foreign Ministry#Indian#Pakistani#Iranian#The United Nations
Andrei Tapalaga

Journalists Kidnaped by the Taliban Have Been Released

Ex-BBC correspondent Andrew North and other Afghan reporters have been released after being detained by the TalibanExpress. On the 11th of February at around 7 AM, the Acting President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has posted a tweet in which he mentioned that nine citizens of the western countries have been kidnapped. One of which is actually a well-known journalist, Andrew North who was a correspondent for the BBC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Qatar
The Independent

Family of Indian teen held by Chinese troops alleges torture in detention

The family of a 17-year old Indian who was recently returned by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has alleged he was tortured by them during his detention, according to reports.Miram Taron, from Arunachal Pradesh, was on a hunting trip with a party when he ventured near the Lungta Jor area - close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which divides India and China - and was allegedly abducted by Chinese soldiers on 18 January.Miram was handed over to the Indian army on 27 January – a week after he went missing – after the incident forced India to open...
WORLD
msmagazine.com

Even After Oslo Meeting, Taliban Continues to Arrest and Torture Afghan Women Protesters

The Taliban continue to arrest and detain civil society activists, journalists, former government and security forces in Afghanistan. On Jan. 19, a video circulating on social media showed Tamana Zaryab Paryani, an Afghan women’s rights activist and journalist, pleading for help moments before armed men claiming to be Taliban intelligence broke into her apartment and abducted her and three of her sisters. Paryani recorded the video on her phone while the men were pounding on her door, “Help, please, the Taliban have come to our home … only my sisters are [here].”
PROTESTS
AFP

'My heart and body shake': Afghan women defy Taliban

One after the other, quickly, carefully, keeping their heads down, a group of Afghan women step into a small Kabul apartment block -- risking their lives as a nascent resistance against the Taliban.  There have been small, scattered protests by women in other Afghan cities, including Bamiyan, Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif. 
ADVOCACY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

From Kabul to Pancake Court: Afghan evacuee children bond online over Ivy and Bean books

After learning about the pain and hardship experienced by Afghan evacuee children, Aleena Turekian, 12, thought of a perfect escape for them that would also provide an opportunity to learn some English: The fictional world of Pancake Court. Since November, Aleena, a seventh-grader in Washington, D.C., has moderated a weekly...
KIDS
The Independent

Fears Afghans in ‘desperate need’ will miss out as one-third of resettlement places filled by people already in UK

A third of the places promised to rehome Afghans fleeing the Taliban in the UK have been given to people who were already in Britain – prompting fears that many still in Afghanistan will no longer be able to reach safety.The Home Office has exceeded its target of resettling 5,000 people in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) after just one month, after it decided to offer places to people who had already been evacuated to the UK, including relatives of British nationals.Charities warn this leaves “limited space” under the scheme to help thousands of Afghans...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy