The HP Omen 17 gaming laptop is an ultra-efficient mobile computing solution for consumers seeking out a way to enjoy an immersive gaming experience from anywhere. The laptop weighs in at 6.15-pounds and features a case achieved using recycled plastic, ocean-bound plastic and aluminum to give it a durable overall construction. The unit is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics, while 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD round out the unit as being great for intense gaming as well as everyday use.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO