Fraction House a legacy from Virginia Tech’s past

The Virginia Cavaliers are looking for the season sweep Monday as they travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. UVA has won four straight games and five of their last six. They come into Monday’s game with a 16-9 record overall and a 10-5 record in the ACC.
NORFOLK, Va. — "Virginia is for Lovers": It's arguably Virginia's most well-known saying and slogan, a four-word phrase that's found in businesses, cities and more across the Commonwealth. In the theme of love for Valentine's Day, 13News Now wants to answer where exactly the iconic slogan came from. According...
Virginia’s four-game win streak came to an end Monday night in Blacksburg, as Virginia Tech held on for a 62-53 win to split the season series. The Cavaliers (16-10, 10-6 ACC) had taken four of the last five meetings against VT, including three of the last four at Cassell Coliseum, but Tech took advantage of poor UVA second-half shooting to extend its ACC-best win streak to six games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Jayden Gardner's 26 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to help Virginia secure the 63-53 win over Georgia Tech. Gardner has scored in double figures in nine straight. Meanwhile, Kihei Clark hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while continuing his reputation as a man that hits big shots late in the game, with two big threes down the stretch.
FOREST, Va. (WWBT) - A small earthquake was recorded in Bedford County on Wednesday evening. The quake happened around 9:20 p.m. in Forest. According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude of the quake was 2.2. The epicenter was 6.2 miles from Forest, 15 miles west of Lynchburg and...
WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in two states — a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Fulton County, Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in Fauquier County, Virginia.
In a major win for homeschool and school choice advocates, the Virginia House of Delegates passed HB 511 on Thursday, February 10. Introduced by freshman Delegate Marie March (R-7, Pulaski), the so-called “Tebow Bill” will allow homeschooled students to try out for and play sports on the team of their local government school.
It has now been 60 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of February 8, the U.S. has sent 671,790,965 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 204.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – It’s that time of year again. Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law is about to begin. Starting Feb. 15 and lasting through April 30 each year, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) says that any outdoor burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. “The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior […]
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
The health department reported 30,669 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 231,900 total tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,602,691.
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — An excavator’s claw no one in local history circles saw coming leveled a house that records say was once the home of Henrietta Lacks, the Roanoke-born woman described as the mother of modern medicine. In a freakish stroke of bad timing, a local historian...
The American Council of Trustees and Alumni, or ACTA, compiled data on the cost effectiveness of colleges to create a new tool to see how they spend money. This allows parents, students and state legislators in Virginia to compare colleges across the commonwealth. With the details, WFIR’s Caroline Moore.
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Burlington Stores announced Friday that the retailer will launch sales at The Highlands in Washington County, Virginia this spring. According to a release, the new location at 16680 Highlands Center Dr. will mark Virginia’s 23rd Burlington store. The release stated that the exact opening date will be released at a later […]
