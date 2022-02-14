ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The secrets to making a rom-com that pulls your heartstrings

By Mark Wilson
Fast Company
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There are no guilty pleasures. There are only pleasures.” This new mantra of thinking is valid, healthy, and necessary. But it’s also nonsense to anyone who has consensually participated in one key activity: watching a rom-com. That’s because romantic comedies and their “will they or won’t they...

www.fastcompany.com

purewow.com

Netflix’s New #1 Movie Is a Must-Watch Royal Rom-Com

There's a new number-one movie on Netflix and suffice it to say we're intrigued, because it looks like The Prince & Me meets Beauty Shop. This newly-released romance, titled ﻿The Royal Treatment﻿, follows a hairdresser named Izzy (Laura Marano) who gets hired to do the hair and makeup for a royal wedding, after a chance encounter with the soon-to-be-married Prince Thomas (Mena Massoud). However, when she begins to develop feelings for the prince (and he feels them too), things get real complicated.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
iheart.com

These Are The 11 Most Popular Rom-Coms Of The 2000s

Everybody knows the 2000s had the best rom-coms. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you may be looking to take a walk down memory lane by rewatching one of your favorites. If you need a little help picking which 2000s rom-com to watch, Century Link Quote conducted a study to find the most popular chick flicks from that era. Here's what they found.
MOVIES
kshb.com

Rom-com 'Book of Love' is no page-turner

TUCSON, Ariz. — The fish-out-of-water, opposites-attract romantic comedy "Book of Love" should have been shelved. Sam Claflin plays Henry, a struggling British author whose humdrum novel catches fire in Mexico, thanks to a saucy translation by Maria (Veronica Echegui), which takes wild liberties with his work, transforming it into an over-the-top, telenovela-style sizzler.
MOVIES
kclu.org

Rom-com movies have evolved. But they still need these 3 simple elements

There's a lot of hype around romance on Valentine's Day, but what is love without laughter?. Romantic comedies — aka rom-coms — have been staple Hollywood fare for decades, but in recent years have undergone something of a transformation. So grab that popcorn, find some chocolate, and drink...
MOVIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Review: “I Want You Back” Revives a Classic Rom-Com Formula

Prime Video’s I Want You Back is a nice barometer of where the romantic comedy is at in 2022 — still nodding toward When Harry Met Sally as the genre’s modern high point (as one film historian correctly assesses), but moving past the meta commentary and eyerolling that plagued rom-coms in the past decade.
MOVIES
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Two Rom-Com Reviews

"Newly dumped thirty-somethings Peter and Emma team up to sabotage their exes' new relationships and win them back for good." "I Want You Back" is rated R for language, sexual material, some drug use, and partial nudity... but don't let that stop you!. It stars Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina...
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

10 hysterical rom-coms to watch with your girls on Galentine’s Day

The plan this weekend? Get lost in a good film in honor of Galentine’s Day. Stay in, order some food and have a good romantic comedy playing in the background of your celebration with your friends. Galentine’s Day is Feb. 13, and there are a lot of romantic comedy movies available but finding the best ones takes research and experience. While some are new and others have been around for years, these flicks will get you in the warm and fuzzy mood Valentine’s Day is supposed to inspire.
MOVIES
Boston Herald

JLo lights up the screen in musical rom-com ‘Marry Me’

Rated PG-13. At AMC Boston Common, AMC South Bay Center, Regal Fenway and suburban theaters. With “Marry Me,” Jennifer Lopez and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas have crafted a first-rate star vehicle, a musical romantic comedy that sees the star sing, dance, sizzle, get laughs, shed tears, inspire children, all while offering a nonstop fashion parade.
MOVIES
Lincoln Journal Star

New rom-coms to enjoy this Valentine's Day

Love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which might have you in the mood ... for watching a romantic movie or two, which is exactly what streaming services are betting on this week. Not only is the J. Lo/Owen Wilson rom-com “Marry Me” landing...
MOVIES
WWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: Zoë Kravitz Confronts Tech Malfeasance in “Kimi”

*** The latest from director Steven Soderbergh, Hollywood’s most prolific shapeshifter, opens with a swipe at relevance. Locked in her Seattle apartment with crippling pandemic anxiety, tech worker Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz) discovers a Kimi recording (think Siri or Alexa) of a possible violent crime. By reporting it, she’s thrust into a spiral of tech malfeasance: shady IPOs, hackers and surveillance. But once the movie’s thriller elements accelerate, David Koepp’s script resorts to tired tropes, borrowing shamelessly from Rear Window, Blow Out, The Firm and even Koepp’s own Panic Room screenplay. No points for originality, but Soderbergh’s eternal wit and curiosity elevate the material. He portrays Kimi (voiced by Betsy Brantley) as both latent and central—a paradoxically powerful MacGuffin—while visually and thematically capturing Angela’s domestic existence. She’s curated a stylish, spacious, gentrified apartment (complete with untouched vinyl, guitars and gathering areas), but for all her elegant taste, the animating force in her world is Kimi, a pink gadget identical to millions of others. Clear-eyed tech observations suit Soderbergh, who’s traded Ocean’s romps and Oscars for intelligent, inexpensive streaming efforts (No Sudden Move, Let Them All Talk) that drop without fanfare every eight months or so. If Kimi’s best moments keenly probe the behavior of the housebound, it’s no wonder. In 2022, that’s where Soderbergh finds us all. R. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. HBO Max.
MOVIES
SFGate

Rose Byrne on Her New Film ‘Seriously Red’ and the Magic of Dolly Parton

Rose Byrne’s array of credits includes a wide range of projects, from comedies such as “Neighbours” and “Bridesmaids” to historical dramas including “Mrs. America” and superhero pics “X-Men: First Class,” horror films and gems “Juliet, Naked.” Now, her production company Dollhouse Pictures has “Seriously Red,” being sold by Arclight Films at the EFM. The film, written and starring Krew Boylan (another Dollhouse principal), follows Red, a vivacious and at times misguided redhead who trades in her real estate career to become a full-time Dolly Parton impersonator. Film stars Boylan, Byrne, Bobby Cannavale (Byrne’s real-life partner) and Daniel Webber.
MOVIES
The News-Gazette

The Screening Room | 'I Want You Back' a passable rom-com

It’s Valentine’s Day weekend, which means you can’t swing a sack of potatoes over your head without hitting a romantic comedy. Amazon Prime took a pre-emptive strike with last week’s tepid “Book of Love,” the sort of entry that gives the genre a bad name.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ghostbusters Stars Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd Recall Getting Up To Shenanigans While Filming The First Movie Thanks To The Suits

At this point, Ghostbusters is one of the most beloved movies of all time and its stars are some of the most recognizable faces in all of show business. But that wasn’t always the case when Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson suited up in Ivan Reitman’s 1984 horror comedy classic. This isn’t to say the cast of comedy heavyweights were unknown at the time, especially with several of them having been Saturday Night Live standouts and National Lampoon mainstays, but they were able to get up to some rather hilarious shenanigans without causing a scene.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Another Five Awesome Tom Hanks Crying Scenes in Movies

One of the most well-loved actors by fans and peers alike is Tom Hanks. The Hollywood actor has gifted us with the most memorable roles through the years, and has influenced us to become movie buffs in our own right through his iconic films. He is a vital member of the movie industry, and an inspiration to many. It’s almost impossible to find any backlash or negative press towards him. His cheerful demeanor and sense of humor is like a beacon of hope every time he appears in our screens. Hanks is a national treasure, who must be protected at all costs. It’s time to take a trip down memory lane. Here are five of the actor’s best crying scenes, in no particular order:
MOVIES
Fast Company

Netflix is giving the Bitcoin heist couple the ‘Tiger King’ treatment

Just days after Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested on charges they conspired to launder cryptocurrency worth $4.5 billion stolen in a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex exchange, Netflix announced it’s ordered a documentary series about the couple. Morgan quickly gained internet infamy for her...
TV & VIDEOS

