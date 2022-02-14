ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death on the Nile rides choppy waters to top the box office, while Uncharted mines $21.5 million overseas

By Matt Rodgers
 2 days ago

Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to 2017's $353M grossing Murder on the Orient Express, sailed the choppy waters of a pandemic delay, lacklustre reviews, a problematic cast, and Super Bowl Sunday, to top the U.S. box-office with $12.6M. Hoping to fare better during a weekend...

pushsquare.com

Uncharted Movie Opens with $21.5 Million in Takings Before US Release

After its first weekend at the box office in select European territories, PlayStation Productions' Uncharted has opened to $21.5 million in takings. Variety reports this as a "solid" start to Nathan Drake's stint on the big screen, with the UK being its best opening as it generated $6.4 million in the territory. It was then followed by Russia at $4.5 million, the Middle East brought in $4 million, and Spain generated $3.5 million for the film.
MOVIES
