Compared to previous generations, millennials are less likely to own a home with a family of their own. This might have a little something to do with the fact that the average millennial is burdened with nearly $93,000 in debt. And according to CNBC, houses aren’t about to get much more affordable; we can expect to keep seeing the high prices of a seller’s market in 2022.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO