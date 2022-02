The Pennsylvania Game Commission planned to burn brush on Wednesday in north central Lehigh County, according to a news release. In an effort to alert residents to the planned nature of the fires, the commission said the work, which was slated to begin at 10 a.m., is being done on State Game Lands 205 in Lowhill and Heidelberg townships, a news release said.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO