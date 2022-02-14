ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

RTA: Free rides on Valentine’s Day

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdvAB_0eDo51kC00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be joining other Ohio agencies in the “Ohio Loves Transit” week-long celebration.

Helping pups with problems: Bahati and Frey’s Place

From Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, RTA will be celebrating “Ohio Loves Transit” week through a virtual campaign due to COVID-19. Using social media, RTA will share why communities support public transit.

On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, RTA said it will be offering free rides system-wide to show its appreciation.

“I am so very proud of the Dayton RTA team who has really stepped up to all the challenges that have come our way over the past year,” said Robert Ruzinsky, RTA CEO.

To learn more about “Ohio Loves Transit,” visit ohioneedstransit.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Miami Valley restaurants ready for busy Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Valentine’s Day being the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday this year, many local restaurants are seeing an uptick in business. At Thai Table in Dayton, they’re attracting customers with heart shaped balloons, signature Valentine’s Day drinks and specials, with the goal of customers enjoying their experience. “Some sushi too in […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

RTA to make minor route adjustments beginning Feb. 20

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be making minor changes to a few of its route schedules. Beginning on Sunday, Feb. 20, RTA said it will be making adjustments to a few of its route schedules. The adjustments are as follow: Route 12 – Adjusted weekday southbound running times […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Masks now optional at West Carrollton Schools

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students and staff at West Carrollton City Schools will now get to decide if they want to wear a mask or not. The district said it has made mask-wearing optional for students and staff while in the buildings effective Tuesday, February 22. There will be some stipulations dependent on having […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Traffic
Dayton, OH
Traffic
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Fewer than 2,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 15 follow: Total Change New cases 2,635,769 +2,121 Hospitalizations 110,874 +231 ICU admissions 13,049 +19 Deaths* 35,372 +367 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Dayton shaped funk music scene in 1970s and 80s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funk music artists with ties to Dayton have connections to thousands of songs, leaving behind a proud history of funk music in the city. Dayton is known as the funk capital of the world. David R. Webb is the founder and CEO of the Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

CareFlight becomes first in Ohio to carry whole blood for emergent transfusion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s CareFlight helicopters have become the first and only air service in Ohio to carry whole blood for emergent transfusion. According to Premier Health, CareFlight helicopters are now equipped to carry whole blood for emergent transfusion. “For the past 38 years, CareFlight Air and Mobile Services has provided exemplary life-saving care to […]
WDTN

Person displaced after Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is displaced after their apartment caught fire in Dayton Tuesday evening. Crews were called to the two-story apartment in the 3000 block of Bright Bounty Lane shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a fire. Miami Valley Fire Department (MVFD) Battalion Chief Glen Jirka said crews found an […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Rides#Public Transit#Frey S Place#Ohio Loves Transit#Dayton Rta#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Oakwood Schools to drop mask requirement

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN)  – Oakwood Schools has announced it will be removing its mask policy at the end of February after cases have dropped across Ohio. The school district said that beginning on Monday, February 28, face masks will be optional for all students, staff and visitors in Oakwood Schools’ buildings. Those who prefer to […]
OAKWOOD, OH
WDTN

Centerville Florists helps spread the love this Valentine’s Day

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day. Across the Miami Valley, locally owned businesses like Centerville Florists are getting an influx of customers. Owner Keith Wiederhold said more than 200 flower deliveries and in store pickups are expected to be made this February 14 at their shop. “It’s been very […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Humane Society: 2 cows looking for their forever home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton recently rescued two steers as part of a Cruelty and Neglect investigation. The two steer brothers, Cocoa and Marvin, were rescued from a home where they were not being properly cared for according to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. According to the Humane Society, […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WDTN

Humane Society adoptions 20% off in support of Bengals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton will be offering 20% off all animal adoptions through February 20 in support of the Cincinnati Bengals. Although the Bengals didn’t win the Super Bowl, the Humane Society will continue to cheer them on. Since the Bengals scored 20 points against the LA Rams, the […]
NFL
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Just over 1,300 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Monday, Feb. 14 follow: Total Change New cases 2,633,648 +1,312 Hospitalizations 110,643 +99 ICU admissions 13,030 +22 Deaths* 35,005 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Newport Aquarium to offer 100% free tuition to employees

NEWPORT, Ky. (WDTN) – Newport Aquarium will be offering 100% tuition payments for its employees. According to Newport Aquarium, its parent company, Herschend Enterprises, will cover 100% of tuition, fees and books for its 11,000 employees who choose to pursue further education. Newport Aquarium said that through Herschend’s GROW U. program, investment in employee education […]
ECONOMY
WDTN

Helping pups with problems: Bahati and Frey’s Place

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Just like people, sometimes dogs need a little help to get over life experiences that have left them scarred. One woman in Dayton has made it her mission to provide that help… and to do something special for seniors battling dementia along the way. “I wanted to… try to circumvent people […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Mayor Mims joins Mayors Against Illegal Guns coalition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Mayor Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. announced that he has joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns. According to the City of Dayton, Mayor Mims announced that he has joined Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a national nonpartisan coalition of over 1,000 former and current mayors that are committed to ending gun violence in […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy