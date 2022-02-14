RTA: Free rides on Valentine’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) will be joining other Ohio agencies in the “Ohio Loves Transit” week-long celebration.

From Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, RTA will be celebrating “Ohio Loves Transit” week through a virtual campaign due to COVID-19. Using social media, RTA will share why communities support public transit.

On Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, RTA said it will be offering free rides system-wide to show its appreciation.

“I am so very proud of the Dayton RTA team who has really stepped up to all the challenges that have come our way over the past year,” said Robert Ruzinsky, RTA CEO.

To learn more about “Ohio Loves Transit,” visit ohioneedstransit.org .

