European Stocks Hit Hard Amid Heightened Tensions Between Russia and Ukraine; Japan's Nikkei Drops Over 2%

StreetInsider.com
 2 days ago

European stocks tanked on Monday as investors reacted to the ongoing...

www.streetinsider.com

The Independent

Markets fall as Nato sees no evidence of Russian withdrawal from border

Markets woke up with more cynicism towards the Kremlin’s claims that it is moving troops back from the border with Ukraine.On Wednesday the FTSE 100 dropped, while oil lifted above 95 dollars per barrel amid continuing tensions along the border.Markets had risen sharply on Tuesday after statements from Moscow that seemed to imply a de-escalation on the border.But a day later there was no clear evidence that the Kremlin was living up to its words.“So far we do not see any sign of de-escalation on the ground, nor withdrawals of troops or equipment,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday...
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
Reuters

Oil prices recoup losses as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices recouped losses on Wednesday as investors weighed conflicting statements on the possible withdrawal of some Russian troops from around Ukraine amid tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand. Brent crude was up $1.53, or 1.6%, at $94.81 a barrel around 1320 GMT, having slid 3.3% overnight...
International Business Times

Markets Rise, Oil Holds Losses On Russia-Ukraine Hopes

Asian markets rebounded and oil held steep losses Wednesday on hopes that Russia will not invade Ukraine after Moscow said some of its troops on the countries' border had started pulling back. While not verified, the claims by Russia provided some much-needed relief for investors, who had grown increasingly fearful...
Reuters

Gulf bourses rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares in the Gulf region rose on Wednesday, buoyed by global positive sentiment, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base in an apparent de-escalation. Oil prices lost marginally to $93.90 a barrel...
Reuters

Stocks rally, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West. President Joe Biden later...
CNBC

European markets close mixed as Russia-Ukraine concerns linger; Ericsson down 14%

LONDON — European markets closed mixed on Wednesday as investors assessed the geopolitical outlook following Russia's claimed partial withdrawal from the Ukrainian border, while corporate earnings season rumbles on. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally ended 0.05% higher, with most sectors pointing in opposite directions. Oil and gas stocks...
StreetInsider.com

Oil retreats from 7-year high as Russia says it withdraws some troops

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil tumbled over 3% on Tuesday, retreating from a seven-year high after Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases following exercises near Ukraine, a move that appeared to de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West. It was not clear how many units...
Reuters

Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring...
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices hit eight-month high as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount

BENGALURU (Feb 15): Gold prices climbed to an eight-month high on Tuesday, as heightened tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine prompted investors to shun riskier assets and opt for safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was up 0.3% at US$1,876.71 per ounce, as of 0350 GMT, after hitting its highest...
US News and World Report

German Troops Arrive to Reinforce Baltics Amid Tensions Over Ukraine

KAUNAS AIRPORT, Lithuania (Reuters) -A German military aircraft carrying troop reinforcements landed in Lithuania on Monday, the first of several planned NATO deployments amid fears in the region about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. The A400M airplane carried around 70 soldiers of what is expected to grow to a...
CNBC

Gold gains as concerns over Ukraine resurface; Fed minutes in focus

Fed policy meeting minutes due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) Gold prices rose on Wednesday after the United States said Russia was still building up troops around Ukraine and as markets looked ahead to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting. Spot gold was up...
utv44.com

Congressman Carl reacts to tensions between Russia and Ukraine

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — U.S. Congressman Jerry Carl is closely watching the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Carl shared his thoughts with constituents during a town hall meeting today. Carl, a Republican who serves on the House Armed Service Committee, says the U.S. should stay out of...
