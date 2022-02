Announce Messages With Siri is a new feature in iOS 15 and watchOS 8 that lets your Apple Watch automatically dictate new push notifications and messages to you as they come, in as long as you have a pair of Siri-compatible headphones connected. (AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and many Beats-branded headphones support this feature.) The best part is that if a notification can be responded to (in the case of Messages), Siri will wait after reading the notification to check if you have a response and can then send a response automatically without your ever having to lift your device or look at it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO