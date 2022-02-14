ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

A Freeport tradition: Candyland Ball makes memories for hundreds of dads, daughters

By Todd McKenna
FREEPORT — The little girls that attended the first Daddy/Daughter Candyland Ball in Freeport now are over 30 years old and have daughters of their own.

It was 28 years ago when dads and their young daughters first got all dressed up and headed out for a special "date night" full of dancing and fun thanks to the Freeport Park District.

The current generation of fathers and daughters gathered Friday night for this year's bash, which also marked the return of the in-person event after a year off because of COVID.

The event has grown from the early days at the Read Park Pavilion to a much-larger venue at the Masonic Temple Ballroom as attendance soared.

More than 300 people registered in advance this year.

"After having a virtual Candyland Ball in 2021, we are so excited to be back in person this year. It is a great opportunity for fathers and daughters to get out for an evening of fun," said Renita Folkers, recreation supervisor and dance coordinator. "We have people coming from several local communities."

Indeed they did.

Jason Julius brought his daughters, Bristol, 9, and Jocelyn, 7, from German Valley. Julius said the girls look forward to the Candyland Ball every year.

"Jocelyn got home from school today and came running through the door screaming 'it's daddy/daughter dance tonight!" he said.

Plenty of a balloons and bubbles helped set the mood.

The dads were good sports and hit the dance floor for a few songs, but they eventually drifted to the sides to chat with each other while girls danced the night away under the colored lights.

Carl Driver of Freeport escorted his granddaughter, Rosaline, 1, to her first Candyland Ball and even got to show her some of his dance moves.

"I took her mom here when she was young, and now I'm bringing her," Driver said beaming with pride. "It's a wonderful night and so great to see a full house. It's really so cute."

Girls age 10 and under can attend the dance and many have come for years.

Jerzi Kappes, 10, and her dad, Jeremy, of Shannon, were trying to make it a night to remember as it was Jerzi's last Candyland Ball.

"We've been coming every year since she was able," Kappes said.

The Candyland Ball offers dads and daughters a chance to spend quality time together.

Chad Damin said he and his daughter Josie, 6, of Freeport, have been coming to the dance for a few years.

They always start the night by going out for dinner first and then head downtown to enjoy the festivities.

The dads and daughters even got keepsakes. The Park District had a photographer take each pictures and turned the photos into keychains.

Todd McKenna is a freelance correspondent.

What a wonderful and heart warming story!!! I was unaware that the father/daughter dances were even an event any more. Major hats off and much pride and ❤️ to all the fathers/grandfathers, uncles, maybe a few older brothers, etc. for understanding how important positive male role models are for girls as well as boys. 👋🏼👋🏻👋🏽👋🏿👋❤️🥰

