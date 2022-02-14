Yes, you can boil water with magnets. Here's how.

It’s certainly usually faster to just get some dry wood and start a fire in case your stove decides not to work. However, if you’re ever in a real bind and just happen to have a bunch of magnets lying about, this DIY way of boiling water might be the help you're looking for. Or probably not.

You may have heard about this phenomenon before in your physics lectures, or this might be the first time you're hearing about it. But how does this occur? Apparently, an alternating magnetic field is created by the rotation of magnets with different poles. This generates an eddy current in metal, which heats it up. This is similar to how an induction cooker works, except that an alternating field is created electronically at a high frequency of 20-100 kHz. If you want to learn more and see the process in action, make sure you watch the video by the YouTube channel grain embedded above, and as always, enjoy.