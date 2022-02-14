ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channing Tatum talks Valentine's Day with his daughter: 'I definitely always get her flowers'

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

It’s Valentine’s Day in Channing Tatum ’s household, which includes the usual holiday accoutrements and perhaps a visit tonight from the Night Ninja.

The actor and co-director of the new buddy dramedy “Dog” (in theaters Friday) does “the normal Valentine’s Day stuff that dads do” with his 8-year-old daughter Everly, Tatum tells USA TODAY. “I definitely always get her flowers. She loves roses and just flowers in general.” And while there are no specific V-Day plans, Tatum says one of his favorite dad-daughter activities involves late-night art projects.

“We do a thing called 'Night Ninja' where after bedtime every once in a while, I'll sneak back into her room, 'break her out' of the house, go down to the barn and do art for exactly 37 minutes,” Tatum explains. “And then we run back up and sneak her back into her room and go to sleep.”

Celebs in love: Ben Affleck 'melted' J.Lo's heart on Valentine's Day, Blake Shelton posts tribute to Gwen Stefani

‘Are you man enough to be a princess?’ Channing Tatum certainly is with new kid’s book ‘Sparkella’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JIHfv_0eDo3BhT00
Channing Tatum co-directs and stars as an Army Ranger who goes on a road trip with a canine war hero in "Dog." HILARY BRONWYN GAYLE/SMPSP

Everly, who Tatum shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan , was the inspiration for his 2021 children’s book “The One and Only Sparkella.” There’s now a planned Sparkella trilogy, with the sequel “The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan” arriving May 31.

“The books just come from my experiences with my daughter that I find fascinating,” says Tatum, adding that writing a Sparkella book is a “definitely different” experience than directing a movie like "Dog."

"The workload (of writing) is nothing compared to an actual movie. Mounting a movie is unlike doing any other art form," he adds. "You can go sing a song by yourself. You can play guitar, paint a picture, sculpt a statue, write a book. You cannot make a movie for commercial consumption without any less than an army of people. And there's so many spinning plates and responsibilities that you are directly responsible for when you're operating the thing.”

Tatum, 41, who now is dating Zoë Kravitz, says his daughter “loves animals as a whole” and adores Cutie, the Dutch Shepherd and protection dog Tatum keeps at home. She also got a kick out of Dad’s canine co-stars when she visited the set of “Dog,” in which Tatum stars as an Army Ranger who road-trips with a war-hero dog to the funeral of her late handler.

“It was like early days COVID, so it was terrifying to bring anybody on set,” Tatum says. “It was probably a no-no the couple times that I did bring her, but it was towards the end of the movie and I was like, ‘I don't care. I'm bringing my daughter.’ She's old hat (on) set. She's just like, ‘All right, where's the snacks.’ ”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Channing Tatum talks Valentine's Day with his daughter: 'I definitely always get her flowers'

