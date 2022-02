Betty Davis, iconic Funk and Soul singer, has died at the age of 77. Davis reportedly passed away this morning in Homestead, Pennsylvania, according to a press release. Davis was known for both her own musical career, as well as her marriage to Jazz legend Miles Davis. Rolling Stone confirmed Davis' death through ethnomusicologist Daniell Maggio, who was a close friend of the singer. The cause of death is currently being reported as "natural causes," according to an official for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

HOMESTEAD, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO