Thanks to modern computer programs such as Photoshop, literally anyone can become a car designer. We've seen endless numbers of impressive digital renders in our time, but one can always tell if the person behind the render is a pro or an amateur. Take these awesome Porsche 911 rally renders by Hakosan Designs. These are some of the cleanest 3D designs we've seen in a long time, and the level of detail is top-notch. Let's not forget about the car itself: Hakosan has gone for the classic Porsche rally car concept. Porsche has been rich 911 rally racing history and has one of the coolest lineups of rally cars in the history of the sport. These rally monsters have traditionally been powered by flat-six engines, but Hakosan wanted to design something a bit more contemporary.

CARS ・ 18 HOURS AGO