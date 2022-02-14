ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cologne thief arrested again at Green Hills mall, police say

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yv9wK_0eDo1orG00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was taken into custody the day before Valentine’s Day after police said she tried to steal men’s cologne from a Nashville department store.

Sunday night, police were called to Dillard’s at The Mall at Green Hills, located at 2140 Abbott Martin Road for a shoplifter reportedly in custody. According to a warrant, Angela Berry, 38, walked in the store, grabbed a bottle of men’s Versace cologne, then hid it under her jacket. The bottle of cologne was allegedly valued at $88.

Angela Berry (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Trial begins for woman accused of killing Brentwood officer in crash

Police said Berry was then seen walking to another area of the store concealing the merchandise in her shirt/bra area. An employee with loss prevention then made contact with Berry, police said, and detained her. The worker told police Berry surrendered the cologne and admitted she intended to steal it.

The warrant also said the employee recognized Berry as a previous shoplifter from 2018 who had been banned from all Dillard’s locations for life. Due to her being banned from the location, she was arrested and charged with burglary.

1 killed, mother and son injured following Murfreesboro shooting

Police stated Berry also had a failure to appear in court warrant related to a theft from the same location in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRN News 2

TN twins charged after dating app setup ends in robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two sisters are being charged after they set up a robbery in East Memphis involving a man they met on a dating app, according to police. Officers say the twin sisters, Kierstyn and Mckenzie Page, picked up the victim on Dec. 16. Another woman and an unidentified male were also in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Berry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRN News 2

Drugs, firearms and cash found in massive South Memphis bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police’s SCORPION (Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) team said they have made a drug bust after they were contacted by officers from the Raines Station regarding a burglar alarm. Kevin Bacchus, 37, is now facing a long list of charges related to narcotics and firearms. When officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy