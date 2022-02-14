Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster review

Note: This review covers the single-player campaigns of CrossfireX. Stay tuned for our review of the multiplayer component, coming soon. If you were hoping that Remedy, the developer of Control and Alan Wake, could live up to its name and find a cure for CrossfireX’s dreadful multiplayer sandbox, I have some bad news. Not only do both modes suffer from the same issues involving gunplay and controls mostly, but the single-player campaign’s shallow stories told across two mini-episodes only add to the disappointment. Both of CrossfireX’s campaigns are built around the pointless adventures of dull characters, never approach anything resembling a challenge due to enemy AI that’s as useful as a chocolate tea kettle, and feel incomplete and unsatisfying as they come to an abrupt end after only a few hours each. As a single-player game, CrossfireX is very much a bomb.

