Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster review

By Rob Laing
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproach this as an acoustic-electric with wider horizons. The active circuitry provides some of the very best amped acoustic tones we’ve heard – it’s a must-try for anyone who plays acoustic onstage regularly. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. When it launched at NAMM in 2019, Fender’s Acoustasonic Telecaster...

