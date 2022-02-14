ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

EXPLAINER: Competing for ‘another’ country is nothing new

By MALLIKA SEN, Associated Press
KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — U.S.-born athletes have taken center stage at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — for the host country, that is, generating scrutiny of nationality-switching. Eileen Gu, the prodigious — and, depending on who you ask, prodigal — freestyle skier who chose to compete for her mother’s native China over...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
thefocus.news

Eileen Gu's parents and family life explored ahead of Beijing 2022

Eileen Gu will represent China at the Winter Olympics 2022 rather than her native US and fans want to know more about her parents as the event approaches. Her father isn’t known so let’s find out more about mom!. The 18-year-old announced on Instagram in 2019 she would...
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Jacques Rogge
Person
Gus Kenworthy
Person
Mesut Özil
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Journalists say Chinese ‘guides’ are following them everywhere

Chinese authorities are sending “guides” to trail foreign journalists at the Winter Olympics and intimidate residents who speak to them.Several foreign correspondents said they had been assigned minders who prevent them from asking Chinese nationals any questions about the Games.Antoine Morel, a journalist with France 24, posted a photo of a “guide” who was assigned “at the last moment to follow us everywhere and take back the people we ask questions if they deviate from the official discourse” while reporting outside the Olympic Village on Sunday.Patrick Fok, a correspondent with Feature Story News, said he was warned not to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizenship#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Great Britain#Ap#Team China#Chinese#Noc
The Guardian

Monday briefing: western leaders in urgent push to avoid war

Top story: Johnson ‘plans more military help for Kyiv’. Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are today’s top stories. A diplomatic offensive by western governments to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine was stepped up again this morning as Downing Street said Boris Johnson would travel to Europe later in the week for talks with allies, and German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, was due to land in Kyiv to meet the Ukrainian president. No 10 said the prime minister would be working to bring Russia “back from the brink” and was also said to be working with allies to provide further defensive and economic support to Kyiv. The immediate diplomatic focus was on Scholz, who is expected to discuss with Volodymyr Zelenskiy how Germany could help stabilise Ukraine’s economy after fears of an imminent war took a toll on its currency. Scholz said on the eve of his departure that any Russia attack would lead to “tough sanctions that we have carefully prepared and which we can immediately put into force”. He will fly to Moscow to meet Vladimir Putin tomorrow. Stock markets fell in Asia overnight amid jitters about Ukraine, while oil soared to a seven-year high of $95.46 a barrel.
POLITICS
POLITICO

U.S., Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

HONOLULU — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Saturday in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea after Pyongyang began the year with a series of missile tests. Blinken said at a news conference after the meeting that North...
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

American general in Egypt for talks after U.S. cuts military aid

CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - A top U.S. general emphasized "very robust" military assistance to Egypt as he flew into Cairo on Wednesday in the wake of a decision by President Joe Biden administration's to cut $130 million in military aid to the country over human rights concerns. The rare...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Washington Post

Right-wing nationalists are marching into the future by rewriting the past

Just weeks before losing his bid for reelection, President Donald Trump went to the National Archives to launch his quixotic 1776 Commission to promote “patriotic” education. There, he styled himself as the defender of “centuries of tradition” that culminated in the U.S. Constitution, which was “the fulfillment of a thousand years of Western civilization.” That tradition was under assault, he said, by an all-pervasive radical left, including corporate boardrooms, statue-smashing “mobs” of protesters on the streets and insidious educators in classrooms who “try to make students ashamed of their own history.”
POTUS
International Business Times

U.S. Urges Americans To Avoid Travel To South Korea, Belarus Over COVID

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries and territories including South Korea, Azerbaijan and Belarus due to widespread COVID-19. The CDC also added Comoros, French Polynesia, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon to its risk list of "Level Four: Very High."
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy