Mobileum Invests in Japan to Support Local Business Growth

By AIT News Desk
 2 days ago

Opening of a new subsidiary in Japan and addition of local team enables Mobileum to provide close support to its customers and partners in the region. Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing and service assurance, and subscriber intelligence,...

