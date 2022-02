Legislators are beginning to remember why eliminating the sales tax on groceries has been hard to do, after decades of trying. The Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, led by Democrats, balked on Wednesday at acting on a bill that would partly fulfill the campaign promise that Gov. Glenn Youngkin made in running for governor last year. The panel deferred a vote until next week because of bipartisan concern over a proposal for state tax funds to replace a portion of the tax that now goes to local school divisions.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 DAYS AGO