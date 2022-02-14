ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to ‘unruly’ passenger

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImuKp_0eDnvCC800

(The Hill) — An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. made an emergency landing Sunday in Kansas City after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit and open an exit door.

Crew members and other passengers controlled the unruly passenger until he was taken into custody upon landing, The New York Times reported.

American Airlines said that the flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement upon arrival. The airline added that the plane’s crew “handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism,” the Times reported.

The Hill has reached out to American Airlines for comment.

Mouaz Moustafa, a passenger on the plane, described the scene to the Times. “A flight attendant ran to the back of the plane and got the coffee pot and continues to bash the guy on the head,” Moustafa told the newspaper, adding the man was “bleeding profusely.”

“I honestly thought today I might die,” Moustafa added.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported it has recently seen “disturbing increase in incidents where airline passengers have disrupted flights with threatening or violent behavior.”

As of Feb. 8, the agency said it has seen 394 unruly passenger reports and 255 mask-related incidents this year.

NY flight to Florida diverted over ‘disruptive passenger’

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prioritize prosecuting violent airplane passengers.

“Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” Garland said at the time.

“Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
liveandletsfly.com

American Airlines Flight Attendant Upgrades His Girlfriend To First Class After Takeoff, Sits Down Next To Her, Spends Flight Loudly Chatting…

Have we discovered another reason why the union representing American Airlines flight attendants demanded cutbacks in beverage and meal service onboard: so flight attendants can upgrade and fraternize with their significant others?. American Airlines Flight Attendant Upgrades Girlfriend, Spends The Flight Chatting With Her Instead Of Working. A reader, whom...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
onemileatatime.com

Woman Allegedly Raped In United Airlines Business Class

While airline passenger misbehavior has become incredibly common nowadays, this is on a whole different level. Man arrested for rape on United Airlines flight to London. The Sun reports that a man has been accused of raping a woman in business class on a recent transatlantic flight. Specifically, this incident occurred on United Airlines flight UA14 from Newark (EWR) to London (LHR) on Sunday, January 30, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flight attendant hits passenger over head with coffee pot as he tries to access cockpit

An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after an “unruly passenger” tried to get inside the cockpit and a flight attendant used a coffee pot to hit the man over the head. American Airlines flight 1775, which took off from Los Angeles on Sunday and was bound for Washington DC, was diverted to Kansas City airport in Missouri, the airlines said in a statement. According to witnesses, a passenger tried to forcefully enter the cockpit and open the plane door. In an audio recording caught on live air traffic control communications, the pilot can be heard saying: “Yeah,...
TRAFFIC
People

United Flight Forced to Turn Around After 2 Passengers Reportedly Try to Sneak into Business Class

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Tel Aviv was forced to turn around on Thursday after two passengers reportedly attempted to sneak into business class seats. The pair of passengers demonstrated unruly behavior after being asked to show proof of their assigned seats by the flight crew, according to Israeli news outlet N12. The disturbance forced the plane, which was near the U.S.-Canadian border at the time, to return to its origin of Newark Liberty International Airport.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
NBC News

2 unruly passengers removed from Delta flight at Florida airport

Two unruly passengers were ejected from a Delta flight Tuesday at a Florida airport, the airline said. Witnesses told NBC Miami that one of two passengers on board was cursing at flight attendants. Delta Flight 1582 eventually departed Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for Atlanta, the airline said. Delta said in...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Coffee Pot#The New York Times#The Department Of Justice#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
WTOP

Flight headed for DC diverted after passenger attempts to open plane doors

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect that the plane headed to Ronald Reagan National Airport before diverting to Kansas City. An American Airlines flight headed for Ronald Reagan National Airport was diverted to Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday night after a passenger allegedly tried to open a plane door midflight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WECT

Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded

(CNN) - On Monday morning, Frontier Airlines flights couldn’t leave the runway. The Federal Aviation Administration grounded them all at the airline’s request. Frontier issued a statement saying the airline experienced a technology issue. It claims that issue has been resolved and said flights should resume later in the day.
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy