ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Knowledge Center: Retirement planning at age 50

By Ted Quillen
Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on who you ask, some say 50 is the new 40, others say 50 is the new 30. Whether you feel like a 30-year-old or 40-year-old, one thing you don’t have at age 50 is as much time on your side before retirement. At age 50 we’re entering the final...

www.thereporteronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Retirement Special : WealthKare Investment Center

Do you hope to retire in the next five years? Are you prepare to navigate the tax laws when you do? Bruce Smith of WealthKare Investment Center is here to help us get more retirement and sheds light on three retirement tax traps you can avoid.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without penalty. However, under certain circumstances, you can even withdraw penalty-free from these accounts at age 55 using the rule of 55. Preparing to retire by age 59 calls for evaluating the amount of income you can produce in retirement, estimating the expenses you expect to incur and how you can make up for any shortfalls.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Retirement Planning#Social Security Income#Knowledge Center
Newberry Observer

Now is the time to start planning for retirement

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Retirement may be a distant concern for high school and college students, but they might want to start thinking about it now, according to KHEAA. The best time to start planning for retirement is when you’re young. You should research your options for investing early so the money you invest now has more time to grow and help you when you get older.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Retirement Daily

Tax Planning: Not a December-Only Opportunity

Contrary to what all the tax-themed articles published between October and the end of December may lead you to believe, the fourth quarter is not the time to start creating a tax plan. It’s the time to execute the plan. Have you started putting together your strategy for 2022? If not, now is the time.
INCOME TAX
idahobusinessreview.com

Retirement plans: A smart investment for small businesses in 2022

Today’s competitive job market, plummeting unemployment rates, the Great Resignation and surging COVID-19 cases are taking their toll on small businesses needing reliable help. According to a recent Business Insider article, today’s labor shortages are primarily worker-driven, with a variety of factors in play. Ultimately, companies need talented workers, but talented workers are expecting more from employers in return. There are many factors an employee may be looking for when changing jobs, such as more flexible hours, the ability to work remotely or even specific benefits offered. According to reports by the ADP Research Institute, only one-third of companies with less than 20 employees offered retirement benefits to workers, while approximately 98% of companies with 5,000 or more employees offered retirement benefits. A savvy small business can help gain an edge in recruiting and retaining talented workers by offering benefits like retirement plans.
SMALL BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Retirement: 401k contribution limits explained

The IRS will limit what you can contribute into a 401k retirement plan to help evade tax avoidance among Americans. Luckily, that limit has increased for 2022. Millions of Americans benefit from private 401k retirement plans through their employers. This means both the employee and employer can contribute to the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
Augusta Free Press

Tips on tax planning for various age groups

One of the most integral parts of financial planning is tax planning. People usually do not think much about tax planning while investing in insurance products. Also, individuals frequently confuse tax planning with financial investments, but the two are distinct and serve separate functions. Suppose you are seeking the greatest tax-saving investing choices. In that case, it is critical that you first analyze your risk tolerance and understand the ratio of debt and equity risk you can have before making an investment decision. Continue reading to learn more about tax planning for people of all ages.
INCOME TAX
KTEN.com

Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you are enrolled in Medicare, you cannot make contributions to a qualified HSA. If you have other questions about retirement savings and healthcare, it may be a good idea to talk to a financial professional who can help you plan. A financial advisor can play such a role, and SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool can match you with advisors that serve your area.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

There are plenty of benefits to saving for retirement in a 401(k). But there are other accounts that could better help you save for the future. If you work for a company that offers a 401(k), you may be inclined to sign up. And if you're offered an employer match, it definitely pays to put enough money into that plan to claim that free money in full.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Forbes

When Should Executives Start Drawing Social Security?

CEO and Financial Advisor at TruNorth Advisor, managing the implementation of tax and investment planning for clients and team. Retirement planning is a puzzle. There are a lot of pieces that need to fit together to create a complete financial picture for the retirement years. Social Security is the border of that puzzle, making up the majority of income in retirement for most people, even wealthy executives.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy