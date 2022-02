Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Veronika Kudermetova Prediction, Head to Head, Preview and Live Stream Details

It is an all-Spanish battle in the first round of the Rio Open 2022 as World No.18 Carlos Alcaraz will square off against compatriot Jaume Munar. Carlos Alcaraz finished his 2021 season on a high note by reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open and then rounding it off by winning the Next Gen Finals. The 18-year-old entered the Australian Open this year as the youngest player in the men’s draw. He won his first two rounds in straight sets but was knocked out by 6th seed Matteo Berrettini in the third round in a five-set thriller. The teenager fought valiantly after losing the first two sets to force a decider but was just edged out by the Italian in the final set tie-breaker.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO