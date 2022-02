One of the most anticipated events at any Winter Olympics, the women's singles figure skating competition, was underway Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the short program. The three competitors from the Russian Olympic Committee -- Anna Shcherbakova, Aleksandra Trusova and Kamila Valieva -- entered the Games as favorites for a podium sweep. Their stiffest competition came from Japan's Kaori Sakamoto, who managed to place third after Valieva and Shcherbakova and ahead of Trusova.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO