Spartanburg County, SC

Oshkosh, Walmart, Proterra highlight Spartanburg County's 2021 development projects

By Bob Montgomery, Herald-Journal
 2 days ago
Economic development highlights of 2021

Oshkosh Defense will build the U.S. Postal Service’s next generation fleet in Spartanburg County

Walmart selected Spartanburg County for a new, high-tech grocery distribution center

Proterra announced a Spartanburg County facility to manufacture electrical vehicle battery systems

TTI Floor Care North America will establish its new distribution center in Spartanburg County

GML Industries established a Spartanburg County facility to manufacture automotive wiring harnesses and electoral control panels

BMW Manufacturing announced a new $100 million logistics center at Plant Spartanburg

► Automotive floorer Auria announced a $1.24 million expansion to meet growing demands

Siemens announced a 52,000-square-foot expansion of its energy infrastructure manufacturing hub

AFL announced a $40.5 million expansion and 197 new jobs to increase manufacturing capacity

Contec announced a $6.4 million investment and 39 new jobs to increase manufacturing capacity

PALL Corporation announced a new facility that will support the rapid development and production of vaccines and therapeutics

MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech established office operations in Downtown Spartanburg

EPICA International established corporate, imaging and robotic, and assembly operations for Epica Human Health and Epica Animal Health

Agape Care Group selected Downtown Spartanburg as the new home of its corporate headquarters

The M Peters Group announced a $60 million mixed-use development at the site of Clifton Mill Number Two, to include multifamily units, restaurant space and public park improvements

Hawkeye Hotels announced a $20.1 million Fairfield Inn and Suites in Downtown Spartanburg

